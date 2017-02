/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi residents in low lying areas have moved their belongings to higher ground. Picture: MARGARET WISE

Update: 3:05PM PEOPLE living in low lying areas in Nadi have already moved their belonging to elevated areas.

Heavy rain has been pounding the Sigatoka-Nadi corridor over the past few hours.

Last Friday, the Nadi weather office had issued a warning that flash flooding would occur this week due to a trough of low pressure system hovering over the country.