Independence argument of Constitutional Offices Commission

+ Enlarge this image Leader of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:20PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and chairman of the Constitutional Offices Commission has expressed his disappointment on Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa not attending any of the Commission's meetings since May 2016.

Responding to a question by Opposition MP Semesa Karavaki on why there had been no regular updates and advice from the Commission relating to its functions and responsibilities, the PM said the Opposition was not updated on the matter because their leader had not been part of the Commission's meetings.

Mr Bainimarama rejected the claims made by the Opposition through their question, saying the Commission had been doing its work as mandated in the Constitution.

Responding to the claims made by the PM, Ro Teimumu said she did not attend the meetings of the Commission because there was no democracy in the way the Commission operated.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad also questioned the PM and asked him to assure the nation of the independence of the Commission.

In response, Mr Bainimarama said the Commission was independent in its work.