People urged to restrict movement in flooded areas

+ Enlarge this image Members of the public are advised to stay away from flood waters. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 2:14PM THE National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is advising members of the general public to practice caution and to restrict movement in flood-affected areas as water levels have rose in major rivers around the country.

Those living in flood prone and low-lying areas are urged to monitor the situation and to prepare for evacuation to higher ground should water levels continue to rise.

Latest weather reports indicate that Tropical Disturbance 09F (TD09F) is slow moving West-Southwest of the Fiji group and is expected to bring widespread heavy rain and flooding.

The NDMO is urging members of the public to ensure the security of their homes, properties, and businesses as it closely monitors the situation.

Watch a video of the weather conditions at Tavua.