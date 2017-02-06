Elderly man guilty of raping teenage stepdaughter

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The High Court in Suva found a 62-year-old guilty of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter and convicted him accordingly. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:01PM A 62-YEAR-old man has been found guilty and convicted of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter at a village in Rotuma.

The stepfather appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva today.

He has been convicted of three counts of rape.

The incident happened on various occasions between 2011 and 2015 when the complainant was living with the accused.

In his judgement, Justice Perera said the first incident happened when the accused's wife came to give birth in Suva to their second child in 2011.

The court heard the accused would not let the complainant go out of the house in some cases if she did not agree to his pleas of being sexually involved.

The accused has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court this afternoon for the sentencing submissions.