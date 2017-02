/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A flooded Natawa bridge in Tavua. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 1:42PM SEVERAL vehicles are waiting for water levels to recede in Natawa, Tavua before they can cross the flooded bridge.

Heavy rains from last night until this morning caused flash flooding with more rain forecasted throughout the week.

A truck scheduled to pick up students from Natawa Primary School is left stranded as water levels at Natawa river continue to rise.

Watch video of flood waters rising.