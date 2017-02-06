SPC marks 70 years of service

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image New Caledonian graphic designer Pascale Gery carries the 70th anniversary logo she designed for Pacific Community (SPC). Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:30PM SEVENTY years is how long the Pacific's biggest development organisation has worked to support the aspirations of its 26 member countries.

The Pacific Community (SPC) today marks 70 years of serving the development needs of the Pacific.

And its head director-general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said it was an opportunity for reflection.

He said the SPC had grown to become the primary regional body and the principal scientific and technical facility.

"We are excited at the timely opportunity to reflect and celebrate the shared progress we have made with our members, who own and govern our development organisation, and our partners over the years," Dr Tukuitonga said.

"Over its 70-year history, SPC has grown into one of the primary regional bodies contributing to the development of the Pacific island region. This is testimony to the strong leadership, commitment and effective governance of our members and partners to build and shape their development organisation with a strong shared regional vision and purpose for a prosperous and resilient Pacific."

With offices in Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji and headquartered in Noumea, New Caledonia, the organisation work in more than 20 sectors such as fisheries science, public health surveillance, geoscience, and conservation of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture.

In his 70th anniversary message posted by the organisation online today, Dr Tukuitonga said the SPC would improve its physical presence, sub-regionally and nationally in a bid to strengthen ongoing engagement with its members.

"Our responsibility and service to our members and partners will not stop at producing good science and technical advice," he said.

"Collectively, we must continue to ensure that we are making a difference in people's lives. SPC's comparative advantage lies in our deep and nuanced understanding of the Pacific island context, and our capacity to formulate integrated and targeted programs that effectively tackle development challenges across the region, which also contribute to global benefits."

The SPC head said the organisation took pride in a reputation it had earned as the principal technical and scientific organisation working to support sustainable development.

"It's also a significant responsibility supporting the aspirations of the people we serve.

"In the face of global and regional challenges, genuine and sustainable partnerships will continue to be crucial to achieving sustainable, longer-term outcomes. To those same ends, SPC will redouble its efforts to ensure the organisation is in the best shape to deliver on those outcomes so that all Pacific people can lead free, healthy and productive lives, leaving no-one behind."

Dr Tukuitonga thanked the government and administration bodies of its members for their support but paid special mention to development partners and diplomatic agencies from around the world for the work SPC had done in its 70-year existence.

The celebrations take place at all SPC facilities Pacific wide.