Fiji Time: 8:24 PM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

SPC marks 70 years of service

LICE MOVONO
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 1:30PM SEVENTY years is how long the Pacific's biggest development organisation has worked to support the aspirations of its 26 member countries.

The Pacific Community (SPC) today marks 70 years of serving the development needs of the Pacific.

And its head director-general Dr Colin Tukuitonga said it was an opportunity for reflection.

He said the SPC had grown to become the primary regional body and the principal scientific and technical facility.

"We are excited at the timely opportunity to reflect and celebrate the shared progress we have made with our members, who own and govern our development organisation, and our partners over the years," Dr Tukuitonga said.

"Over its 70-year history, SPC has grown into one of the primary regional bodies contributing to the development of the Pacific island region. This is testimony to the strong leadership, commitment and effective governance of our members and partners to build and shape their development organisation with a strong shared regional vision and purpose for a prosperous and resilient Pacific."

With offices in Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji and headquartered in Noumea, New Caledonia, the organisation work in more than 20 sectors such as fisheries science, public health surveillance, geoscience, and conservation of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture.

In his 70th anniversary message posted by the organisation online today, Dr Tukuitonga said the SPC would improve its physical presence, sub-regionally and nationally in a bid to strengthen ongoing engagement with its members.

"Our responsibility and service to our members and partners will not stop at producing good science and technical advice," he said.

"Collectively, we must continue to ensure that we are making a difference in people's lives. SPC's comparative advantage lies in our deep and nuanced understanding of the Pacific island context, and our capacity to formulate integrated and targeted programs that effectively tackle development challenges across the region, which also contribute to global benefits."

The SPC head said the organisation took pride in a reputation it had earned as the principal technical and scientific organisation working to support sustainable development.

"It's also a significant responsibility supporting the aspirations of the people we serve.

"In the face of global and regional challenges, genuine and sustainable partnerships will continue to be crucial to achieving sustainable, longer-term outcomes. To those same ends, SPC will redouble its efforts to ensure the organisation is in the best shape to deliver on those outcomes so that all Pacific people can lead free, healthy and productive lives, leaving no-one behind."

Dr Tukuitonga thanked the government and administration bodies of its members for their support but paid special mention to development partners and diplomatic agencies from around the world for the work SPC had done in its 70-year existence.

The celebrations take place at all SPC facilities Pacific wide.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64100.6220
JPY 55.905852.9058
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough going
  2. Couple taken in by police
  3. Sawari in PNG prison
  4. Flash floods: Vehicles stranded at Natawa
  5. Flash floods force Rakiraki Town closure
  6. Cama says Fiji team will regroup and return
  7. People urged to restrict movement in flooded areas
  8. Senior superintendents step up
  9. Fund invests $181m
  10. Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar

Top Stories this Week

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)