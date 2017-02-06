Fiji Time: 8:23 PM on Monday 6 February

Flash floods: 11 roads closed in Rakiraki

SHAYAL DEVI
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 1:02PM ELEVEN roads in Rakiraki are closed because of flooding, Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) CEO John Hutchinson has confirmed.

He said motorists and pedestrians were urged to stay out of floodwaters and take necessary precautions.

"FRA is closely monitoring the situation and we will continue to issue alerts and warnings as required," Mr Hutcinson said.

The FRA has released the roads affected by flooding, that includes:

- Nailuva Road;

- Katudrau Road;

- Waimari Road;

- Narara Road;

- Lau Road; 

- Nausori Road; 

- Vatukacevaceva Road;

- Barotu Circular Road;

- Burenitu Road;

- Korotale Rd; and 

- Rakiraki Access Road.








