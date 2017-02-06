Don't attack Opposition: Professor Biman

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:51PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama should stop saying that members of the Opposition has little knowledge on issues of national importance.

Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad made this request to Mr Bainimarama after the PM, in his address in Parliament today, said that Opposition members had little knowledge on Cop 23, adding they should learn about it more instead of politicising the issue.

In response, Prof Prasad said this was not true, citing the occasions Opposition had often highlighted issues on education, the sugar industry, health, including the past 22 COP meetings on climate change.

However, he said the PM and the Government needed to come out very clearly with a plan, and presented in an open and transparent manner on how they would strategise to ensure the benefits of leading COP23 was not only achieved for the world but also for Fiji.

"With the Prime Minister telling us not to politicise the issue, that is our job, to raise concerns. I can lecture the Prime Minister on COP23 and the Paris Agreement and to show him that it is not an easy task.

"We must ensure consultants don't drive the agenda for Fiji. Fiji has a responsibility on behalf of the Pacific islands and small islands States in the world so we need to make sure we create our own mark in dealing with the issue.

"Stop attacking Opposition for raising important issues of national importance."