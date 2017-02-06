Flash floods force Rakiraki Town closure

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Flooding in Rakiraki Town today. Picture: SUPPLIED/FRA

Update: 12:47PM SHOPS in Rakiraki Town have been closed for the day.

Provincial administrator Elimi Rokoduvu said flash flooding caused by heavy downpour had caused business houses to close up shop for the remainder of the day.

"Schools in the main town district have also been closed because of heavy rain this morning," Mr Rokoduvu said.

He said they could not confirm the number of areas that were flooded at this stage.

"We are still trying to collate data at the moment."

This morning, the Fiji Meteorological Service issued a heavy rain warning for the entire Fiji Group.