Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flash floods force Rakiraki Town closure

SHAYAL DEVI
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 12:47PM SHOPS in Rakiraki Town have been closed for the day.

Provincial administrator Elimi Rokoduvu said flash flooding caused by heavy downpour had caused business houses to close up shop for the remainder of the day.

"Schools in the main town district have also been closed because of heavy rain this morning," Mr Rokoduvu said.

He said they could not confirm the number of areas that were flooded at this stage.

"We are still trying to collate data at the moment."

This morning, the Fiji Meteorological Service issued a heavy rain warning for the entire Fiji Group.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64100.6220
JPY 55.905852.9058
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough going
  2. Couple taken in by police
  3. Sawari in PNG prison
  4. Senior superintendents step up
  5. Fund invests $181m
  6. Ministry looks to cut costs
  7. Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar
  8. Less waiting time
  9. Family pleads for wheelchair
  10. Candlelight event for cancer fatalities in the West

Top Stories this Week

  1. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  2. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)