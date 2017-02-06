Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Wet week expected

LICE MOVONO
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 12:45PM EXPECT heavy rain all over the country today, warns the Fiji Meteorological Service this morning.

Consequently, a flood warning is also in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to rivers, such as Rakiraki Town and areas downstream of the Rakiraki station.

In a weather update issued after 11am today, the weather office recorded high rainfall in the 48 hours after 9am on Saturday.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Ono-i-Lau with 199.8mm and the lowest recorded at Labasa at 81.2mm.

"An active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over Fiji," the weather centre forecasts.

"For the whole of Fiji group, expect periods of rain, heavy at times with squally thunderstorms.

"Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding."

The next special weather bulletin will be issued at 2pm today.








