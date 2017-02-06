Shameem announced chief negotiator at COP23

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's permanent representative to Geneva Nazhat Shameem will be the chief negotiator at the COP 23 meet in Germany. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:43PM FIJI'S permanent representative to Geneva Nazhat Shameem will be the chief negotiator as Fiji takes on the COP 23 presidency in Bonn, Germany later this year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed this in the first 2017 session of Parliament today as he called for support on Fiji's leadership at the COP 23 meeting.

Minister for Agriculture, Rural & Maritime Development & National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu is the climate champion, and the designated ambassador will be Fiji's envoy to Brussels Deo Saran.

Mr Bainimarama said the COP23 presidency required international engagements so the domestic agenda does not suffer.

As he called on the other side of the House not to politicise this issue, said in so many ways, this was the "fight of our lives for our lives".