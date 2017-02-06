Fiji Time: 1:04 PM on Monday 6 February

Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, February 06, 2017

Update: 11:24AM FIJI'S Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar says food are prepared and served hot to patients at the new Navua Hospital.

Ms Akbar made this comment in response to a supplementary question from Opposition MP Salote Radrodroa in Parliament today who had asked about the quality standard of food preparation given that it was transported from one facility to another.

At present, meals for patients are prepared from the old hospital site at Navua Town and then transported to the new facility at Namelimeli, a few kilometres away.

Ms Akbar said food that was cooked from the old Navua hospital kitchen was transported safely to the new facility and "served hot right away to patients".








