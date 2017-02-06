Specialists conduct check-ups at QEB

/ Front page / News

SENIOR personnel of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) should undergo regular health check-ups for maintenance of their fitness, says Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd (Fiji) cardiologist Dr Anuj Shrivastav.

A 10-member team from the hospital was at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva, at the weekend to conduct free health screening for soldiers and their families.

Dr Shrivastav said the move by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to have their soldiers screened was a good move, especially for those who were usually sent on deployments.

"We need a very high contact to have these people checked and be fit," he said.

"We need them to be very fit.

"It's a very good move.

"Imagine somebody who is at the border, they have to be very fit and they have to take care of their health.

"It's really nice to be given this opportunity to serve them because I think they are the torch bearers.

"I think they are the ones who take care of the borders and they have to be fit."

Dr Shrivastav has also urged other security forces to take advantage of the medical screening.

"They are the ones who are usually working in the sun and are continuously outside and they completely need to be fit so that they can be taking care of others outside," he said.

"More and more people should come and take advantage of three screenings we're conducting."

Meanwhile, the team will be conducting free health screening at Ba Mission Hospital today and tomorrow.

Then the team will be at Lautoka Hospital on Wednesday and Thursday.