2000 'malnourished'

Mere Naleba
Monday, February 06, 2017

A TOTAL of 2199 children in Fjii between the ages of one and 17 are malnourished.

This is according to statistics released by the National Food and Nutrition Centre (NFNC) senior nutritionist Alvina Deo.

Ms Deo said statistics showed that out of the 2199 children who suffered from malnutrition, 1253 children were between the ages of five and 14 years.

She said 629 children who were less than five years old had also been recorded as malnourished, while 317 were schoolchildren between the ages of 15 and 17.

NFNC manager Ateca Kama says there is abundance of food, but people's attitude towards prioritising family needs is changing.

"The irony is we have plenty of food. Food is in abundance here, but our children are becoming malnourished. Nutrition is becoming a cost-cutting issue, it's the other factors that contribute to it," she said.

"In most cases, in iTaukei setting most malnutrition cases are happening within our households, it's also our priorities within the family.

"We tend to give more emphasis on things other than care and nutrition wellbeing of our children."

Ms Kama said the best kind of crops to plant beside our houses was short-term crops.

"Usually in a village set-up, our garden is usually one or two hours walk from the village and we have always operated that way, so now we are trying to promote to communities to bring our gardens closer to our houses, if we can grow flowers beside our homes, why not plant bele, tubua, cabbage beside our homes too," Ms Kama said.

For rural-urban drifters, Ms Kama said the issue of not having enough space for a vegetable garden in squatter settlements and densely-populated residential areas should never be an excuse.

"Many use the excuse of not having enough space to plant, that really is not an excuse. There is evidence that suggests that there are other gardening techniques that can be used, for example sacks, containers etc," she said.

"Anything that can hold soil and water can be used for planting short-term vegetables. At one time, Colonial War Memorial (CWM) Hospital staff had used empty milk packets to plant Chinese cabbage, which was then used in hospital meals."








