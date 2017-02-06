Origin of French culture, language centre

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Alliance Francaise building in Desveoux Rd in Suva. Picture: RAMA

"BIENVENUE dans le monde de la langue et de la culture" simply means "Welcome to the world of language and culture".

People in the country are not too familiar with these words, but to make it easy for our readers, the above-mentioned words are French.

Promoting the French language in the country is an organisation called the Alliance FranÃ§aise de Suva. French is the official language of 44 countries. While in Fiji that might not be the case, the language and its influence are slowly starting to make their mark on the people.

Situated right in the heart of the Capital City on Desvoeux Rd, the organisation has put its hands up in advocating the importance of French culture in the country.

Director for French Language and Cultural Centre, Eric Davias said the main reason the organisation was established in the country was to build co-operation between the French and Fijian governments.

"Our first status was established around the office in Toorak. Our organisation is headed by an administrative committee and has established a collaboration agreement with the French Embassy in Suva," Mr Davias said.

It was established in 1987 in the country, officially registered as non-profit organisation. It is part of a worldwide network of over 800 Alliances FranÃ§aises, the oldest of which was created in 1883 in Paris.

Mr Davias said one of the main aims of the association was to allow French thought, culture and language to be known and to promote Fijian-French cultural relations.

"The aim is not only to unite the French-speaking people, but also to attract and hold in a friendly group all those who, although not French speakers, are nevertheless interested in French art and culture.

According to Mr Davias, the late Ronald Gatty, creator of Spice Fiji, was one of the passionate people who dedicated part of his life towards French culture.

"Alongside the French Embassy, Mr Gatty played an important role in establishing the organisation back then. Thanks to his help, we bought the current headquarters here in Suva. His father, late Harold Gatty founded Fiji Airways," he said.

One of the fundamentals of learning a new language is the need to learn more about its culture. With this in mind, the organisation has set up a promising program to reach out to as many people as possible in the country.

"We give opportunity to the Fijian people to learn the French language. We try to involve them in our programs," Mr Davias said.

Mr Davias said the organisation worked with the Ministry of Education to introduce French as a subject in the Year 12 examination, Fiji School Leaving Certificate (FSLC).

He said they were the only foreign language being implemented in the school system in the country.

"French is taught at Suva Grammar School and Marist Brothers' High School. The responses from the schools and students had been fantastic," Mr Davias said.

"Co-operation program has increased a lot. We had one school in the beginning having French classes. Suva Grammar School (SGS) was the first school which introduced the classes in their curriculum."

Together with the introduction of classes in the two schools, the Diploma in French as a Foreign Language (DELF-DALF) was introduced in the two universities in the country, the University of the South Pacific (USP) and Fiji National University (FNU).

Since 2002, students can sit for the French DELF-DALF exams proving the French-language skills of non-French candidates.

There are four sessions of collective courses per year that is offered for people interested in taking up the classes.

"This Diploma program is recognised internationally. So students who get this Diploma will be recognised all around the world," Mr Davias said.

Mr Davias said the organisation was supported and funded by the French Embassy and the New Caledonian government.

One unique approach they have initiated is the introduction of teaching Fijian and Hindi languages at all levels for all people with collective and private classes.

He said because of this funding and support, they were able to offer Hindi classes again in their services.

"We managed to get a Hindi teacher this year. There were no Hindi classes being run for the last four years," Mr Davias said.

Currently more than 1000 students and around 700 members are registered with the organisation.

Mr Davias said the procedure of being a member was simple and these members then could take part in our events that was scheduled in our calendar.

"If a person wants to become a member, they just have to pay $45 for an annual fee. We are working with Total Fiji, Bred Bank and Victoria Wines on our events for the year," he said.

"We organise events every month up to eight to ten per month and two per week."

Every month two French movies are screened on the first and the third Wednesdays. Exhibitions are organised every month in their premises but also outside with their partners (Fiji Museum, USP and FNU).

On a monthly base, story tellings for kids in French, Fijian and Hindi ones, Literature Circles and French Cuisine workshops take place. Once every two months an event called French Night brings together live music lovers and Quiz Night to learn more about France, Fiji and the Pacific area.

Mr Davias said these events were held to have a cultural exchange program for the members.

"The goal is to mix French, Fijian and the Pacific culture. We also have French and Fijian singers promoting both cultures," he said.

He said the organisation held French classes for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) last year and are currently offering four different courses for the Fiji Police Force and for Fiji Corrections Service.

"We work with the Government and other stakeholders. The response from both forces has been good so far. Most people in the country speak two or three languages so this makes it easier for them to learn French," Mr Davias said.

He stated their youngest member was a five-year-old and the oldest an 85-year-old.

But despite the overwhelming response from the public, there are some hurdles the organisation faces in their daily operation.

"Over here in Fiji, it's not easy to meet the number of students learning every year. We are still working on our marketing program and other important areas we need to add in our events calendar," Mr Davias said.

With 16 staff members currently employed by the organisation, nothing seems too impossible for the group.

The organisation had crested an identity of its own and has thus been able to exist in 138 countries.

So people out there who are interested and have a passion to try something different, Alliance FranÃ§aise De Suva is the right place for you.

Bonne JournÃ©e.