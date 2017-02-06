Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Aussies back Fiji

Alisi Vucago
Monday, February 06, 2017

AUSTRALIAN Ambassador for the Environment Patrick Suckling said he was in Fiji last week to learn more about and understand the types of environmental threats facing the country and the region.

Mr Suckling said he met Prime Minister Voreqe Bai­n­i­marama to show Canberra's support for the fight against climate change.

"Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had a very go­od vision of the leader­ship Fiji will provide in te­rms of tackling the threat of climate change," he said.

"Australia stands ready to support Fiji's presidency, to make it the strongest best possible success to show­case the Pacific to the world."

He added that he supported Fiji in the opportunity to take the Pacific perspective to international negotiations on how to address climate change and implement the Paris Agreement.

Mr Suckling said Austr­a­lia was positive that the Un­ited States of America would still be a part of COP23, regardless of speculation surrounding President Donald Trump's stand on the issue.

He said Australia would not speculate on the United States point of action for COP-23.

"From the Australian perspective, we're working on the basis that the United States of America will remain a part of the agreement and be a constructive part of what is a global endeavour," he said.

He stated when the Paris Agreement came to be, a historic number of countries signed the agreement in New York, showing the global commitment and momentum shown in the fight against climate change.








