Skin care important, says project group

+ Enlarge this image Albinism Project Officer Afolau Daurewa and Joe Vitayaki (Project Officer with the Fiji Centre for Communicable Disease Control) in Suva last week. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

PEOPLE with albinism living in Fiji should realise the importance of basic skin care habits, such as using sunscreen protection as they were more vulnerable to skin conditions and infections.

Fiji Albinism Project officer Afolau Daurewa said albinism, which was a genetic condition where people are born without the usual pigment (colour) in their bodies, was a health issue that not many Fijians were aware of.

United Nations' independent expert on albinism Ikponwosa Ero says the relatively rare, non-contagious condition is genetically inherited.

"According to estimates, there are more than 1300 Fijians living with albinism in the country and this health condition should not be taken lightly," Ms Daurewa said.

"Due to the lack of melanin in their body, people with albinism can develop infections such as skin rash and boils start to appear and this is not good as their skin and body is already sensitive.

"We want people to be aware and have knowledge of these things, those who are parents to children with albinism should ensure that their child is protected at all times."

Ms Daurewa said as part of the awareness campaign, the organisation was providing free sunscreen to children and adults with albinism.

"Obviously we do not know where all these people are located because we are still growing our database, but we would appreciate if these people could visit the Tamavua Twomey Hospital in Suva to receive their free sunscreen, which is sold here for $30.

"Our campaign is also about fighting the stigma against those with albinism because we believe they deserve to be treated with the same respect and dignity as everyone else.

"In the coming months we plan to strengthen our campaign to ensure more Fijians receive the relevant information on albinism."

Albinism in Fiji featured in a documentary film by Australian filmmaker Christine Nestel called Coming out of the Shadows last year.