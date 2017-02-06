FRA reps will sit in council meetings

/ Front page / News

BEGINNING this month, Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) divisional representatives will take part in municipal council meetings.

This was the word from Infrastructure and Transport Minister Parveen Kumar.

He said FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson made the commitment during the Local Government forum at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka last week.

"This is the way forward," Mr Kumar said.

"I remember in the past, the representatives from PWD and Department of Roads used to sit in the council meetings and we worked very well together."

Mr Kumar said despite the fact that maintenance of roads, footpaths and streetlights fell under the FRA, ratepayers could lo­d­ge complaints at their local municipal council office.

"If ratepayers have grievances they can come to the council. I do not want ratepayers running around looking for FRA offices," he said.

"I will ensure that councils forward all these grievances to the FRA."