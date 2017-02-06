FNPF to focus on online access, security

/ Front page / News

WHILE the Fiji National Provident Fund is focused on making access to the organisation easier for its members, it is also conscious of the need to ensure online platforms are safe and secure.

Members attending the FNPF's annual members forum in Lautoka quizzed executive management about the retirement fund's online platform security measures.

Sitiveni Nabuka, acting chief information technical officer, said FNPF had taken significant steps to ensuring members privacy and security was always upheld.

"We have taken all the necessary precautions," he said.

"We have run vulnerability tests and the systems have come through.

"In saying that, however, we will not offer too many online services.

"You will be able to fill application forms but funds will not be made available electronically.

"We will still be reliant on banks in that regard."

Mr Nabuka said while hacking was a fact of life, FNPF sites were secure and regular tests were conducted to ensure risks were minimised.