Police chief praises officers

Mere Naleba
Monday, February 06, 2017

COMMISSIONER of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has praised his men for carrying out their duties.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said cases investigated dating back to mid-last year and between December and end of January resulted in about 10 people arrested, charged and produced in court in the Southern Division. He said divisional task forces had been set up in all divisions to address serious crimes such as aggravated robberies and burglaries.

"Investigators have to sacrifice a lot of their personal time, especially if there is a lead in a case occurring outside the typical 8am to 4pm working hours and this shows the commitment my officers have to their work," he said

Brig-Gen Qiliho said there had been times when the work of investigators had been scrutinised and negatively portrayed.








