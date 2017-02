/ Front page / News

POLICE will only act when an official complaint is lodged.

This was the statement by the Fiji Police Force after claims made by Lautoka-based human rights lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh that he was threatened by officers who arrested and deported his client, Iranian national Loghman Sawari, last Friday.

Mr Ravindra-Singh said the officers threatened to arrest and charge him if he did not allow them to take Mr Sawari.