Senior superintendents step up

Mere Naleba
Monday, February 06, 2017

TWO new senior police appointees have been reminded not to give the Commissioner of Police a reason to regret his decision to promote them.

The two new appointees are Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maretino Qiolevu and SSP Manoj Singh.

Police director operations SSP Tito Elo has now gone on pre-retirement leave and is replaced by former divisional police commander Eastern SSP Qiolevu.

Deputy divisional police commander SSP Singh is the new divisional police commander Eastern.

Police chief operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu, in finalising the handover process, reminded SPP Qiolevu and SSP Singh to maintain the momentum of work conducted by their predecessor.

"When an appointment is made, the decision is a reflection of the commissioner's trust placed in you, that you are capable of doing your work," Mr Tudravu said.

"These are two critical positions of leadership within the institution and prove to us that you have the qualities or what is required of a great leader and don't give us a reason to regret our decision."








