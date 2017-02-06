Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Sawari in PNG prison

Mere Naleba
Monday, February 06, 2017

DEPORTED Iranian national Loghman Sawari, who was sent back to Papua New Guinea last Friday, has been charged and will appear in court in PNG today.

Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh, who was representing Mr Sawari while he was in Fiji, said that his client was kept in a prison complex in PNG and had managed to get a lawyer to represent him in court today.

Mr Ravindra-Singh could not confirm the charges against Mr Sawari, but said he was in contact with Mr Sawari's support team in PNG.

"I'm aware of the fact that he has got a lawyer and that he has been charged. I haven't seen the charges and since everything is literally on shutdown that side, all I can confirm now is a lawyer has been arranged and we're still waiting for the charges," Mr Ravindra-Singh said.

"Authorities have not said anything to us as yet of the reason why he was deported in the first place. I am still waiting for the letter from the Immigration department on why he was deported."

Meanwhile, Behrouz Boochani — a Kurdish journalist and human rights defender currently held on Manus Island, PNG -—recently posted on social media via Twitter claiming Mr Sawari had been charged with passport-related offences.

In his tweet Mr Boochani said "Chief Migration Officer says Loghman Savari was interviewed yesterday (Saturday) and is in police custody charged with passport related offences".

In a separate tweet, Mr Boochani claims Mr Sawari was in a bad condition.








