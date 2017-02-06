Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Fund invests $181m

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, February 06, 2017

THE Fiji National Provident Fund's (FNPF) decision to loan $181 million to Fiji Airways has been a good investment, says chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi.

Responding to questions about FNPF's investments at the annual members forum in Lautoka recently, he said loan repayments by the national carrier had been done in advance.

"The account has gone down significantly from $181m to $100m and this has been a good investment for our members," he said.

Mr Koroi said apart from conducting stringent checks, FNPF also took into account the fact that Fiji Airways played an important role in the local economy.

"They were looking to replace their ageing fleet, so we offered them a rate of 8.75 per cent and this was later reviewed when other banks came to challenge the account.

"Despite the interest from other banks, Fiji Airways has decided to stick with us.

"In our view this was a good strategic decision.

"We undertook a robust due diligence exercise and the account is generating good value for our members."

FNPF general manager member services Alipate Waqairawai said the Fiji Airways loan was a win-win for all Fijians.

"You have to remember that 98 per cent of all tourists entering the country come on Fiji Airways," he said.

"When the planes are full, hotels are full and when hotels are full, people have work.

"Fiji Airways took a loan of $181m from FNPF in 2012 to secure funds to purchase three Airbus A330-200 series aircraft worth about $US200m ($F412m) each.

Fiji Airways did not draw out the entire loan facility and the total loan portfolio stands at $115m due to Fiji Airway's strong cash position and a partial early redemption of $19m in 2014.

The investment has earned the fund in excess of $12m annually.








