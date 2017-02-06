Water supply concern

/ Front page / News

NADI Town Council special administrator Robin Ali said the tourist centre could have gone up in flames when a major fire broke out last month because of low water pressure in fire hydrants.

Speaking at the Local Government forum at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel last week, he called on representatives from the Water Authority of Fiji to explain how water pressure was low for such a critical piece of equipment.

"If the fire trucks from Nadi International Airport had not come, the whole of Nadi Town would have gone when Jack's garment factory caught fire," he said.

"It would have been a big disaster.

"The National Fire Authority trucks faced a lot of problems fighting that fire because the water pressure from the hydrants was so low.

"Can you explain how this happened?"

Nadi Town Council chief executive officer Peter Dinning said Nadi was undergoing a development boom with a number of tourism and residential projects nearing completion in Wailoaloa and surrounding areas.

"Water pressure is already an issue," he said.

"What happens when these new developments are completed? Are there plans to improve water supply and pressure to cater for that?"

WAF reps at the forum said there were upgrades in their development plans to address the increased need for water.