Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NASA team here to study greenhouse pollution

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, February 06, 2017

A GROUP of scientists and technicians travelling around the world aboard a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) DC-8 aircraft to study the impact of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere landed at the Nadi International Airport on Saturday.

The 45-member team are part of the Atmospheric Tomography Mission (AToM).

Atmospheric scientist and deputy principal investigator Michael Prather said scientists aboard the flying laboratory were studying the atmosphere to discover how much pollution survived to the most remote corners of the earth and to assess how the environment in those areas had changed as a result.

"The bulk of the atmosphere processing is in the middle of the Pacific and Atlantic, about 70 per cent of all the chemical activity that makes and destroys greenhouse gases is in this region," he said.

"We sample those to find out how frequently they occur and how active they are.

"The ocean is most of the atmosphere and the Pacific is a big one and that's why we are going from Kona in Hawaii to Fiji to Christchurch."

The NASA DC-8 is a four-engine jet transport aircraft that has been significantly modified to support the agency's airborne science mission.

Built in 1969 and acquired by NASA in 1985, the aircraft is 157 feet long with a 148-foot wingspan.

It has a range of 5400 nautical miles and can fly at altitudes from 1000 to 42,000 feet for up to 12 hours.

The DC-8 can carry 30,000 pounds of scientific instruments and equipment and can seat up to 45 experimenters and flight crew.

The team will return for tests in October and later in 2018.

The NASA DC-8 flew out today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64100.6220
JPY 55.905852.9058
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough going
  2. Couple taken in by police
  3. Sawari in PNG prison
  4. Senior superintendents step up
  5. Fund invests $181m
  6. Ministry looks to cut costs
  7. Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar
  8. Less waiting time
  9. Family pleads for wheelchair
  10. Candlelight event for cancer fatalities in the West

Top Stories this Week

  1. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  2. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)