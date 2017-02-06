Couple taken in by police

/ Front page / News

THE Labasa couple who claimed they were allegedly stripped naked by police at the town market, were arrested last Friday.

It is not clear why they were arrested, but police confirmed the arrest.

Spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the couple were interviewed and released.

"I can confirm that they were brought in, interviewed and released," she said.

It is understood the couple were arrested at 9.30am.

The couple — Ranjita Devi and Arendra Kumar — claimed last week that police allegedly stripped them naked during a drug raid at the Labasa Market on January 21.

When contacted yesterday Ms Devi, who was recovering from an illness at her Bulileka home, said they were released at 5.45pm.

"They questioned us about the interview I gave to the media," she said.

"We were kept at the station for the whole day and the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre boss Shamima Ali came to the station and she was helpful.

"I thank her for coming to help me and my husband and she waited for us and was very helpful."

Meanwhile, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has labelled the arrest of the couple in Labasa as an act of intimidation.

Commission director Ashwin Raj said it was also unconstitutional for police to proceed with their statement in the absence of a lawyer.

On the investigation into the alleged strip search, Mr Raj said an independent arm of police should be in charge of this.

"We welcome the fact that police will independently investigate the matter and it should be done by the ethics unit," he said.