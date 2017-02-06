Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Couple taken in by police

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, February 06, 2017

THE Labasa couple who claimed they were allegedly stripped naked by police at the town market, were arrested last Friday.

It is not clear why they were arrested, but police confirmed the arrest.

Spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the couple were interviewed and released.

"I can confirm that they were brought in, interviewed and released," she said.

It is understood the couple were arrested at 9.30am.

The couple — Ranjita Devi and Arendra Kumar — claimed last week that police allegedly stripped them naked during a drug raid at the Labasa Market on January 21.

When contacted yesterday Ms Devi, who was recovering from an illness at her Bulileka home, said they were released at 5.45pm.

"They questioned us about the interview I gave to the media," she said.

"We were kept at the station for the whole day and the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre boss Shamima Ali came to the station and she was helpful.

"I thank her for coming to help me and my husband and she waited for us and was very helpful."

Meanwhile, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has labelled the arrest of the couple in Labasa as an act of intimidation.

Commission director Ashwin Raj said it was also unconstitutional for police to proceed with their statement in the absence of a lawyer.

On the investigation into the alleged strip search, Mr Raj said an independent arm of police should be in charge of this.

"We welcome the fact that police will independently investigate the matter and it should be done by the ethics unit," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64100.6220
JPY 55.905852.9058
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough going
  2. Couple taken in by police
  3. Sawari in PNG prison
  4. Senior superintendents step up
  5. Fund invests $181m
  6. Ministry looks to cut costs
  7. Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar
  8. Less waiting time
  9. Family pleads for wheelchair
  10. Candlelight event for cancer fatalities in the West

Top Stories this Week

  1. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  2. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)