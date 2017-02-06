Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Family pleads for wheelchair

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, February 06, 2017

FOR the past two years, Shiu Singh and his family have sought help from health centres and various organisations to assist the family with a wheelchair for their bedridden mother.

Mr Singh and his family of four said it was discouraging to realise that their attempts to provide for their 87-year-old mum had been unsuccessful.

"We have grown old now and we can't help her move around the house like we used to do before," he said.

Mr Singh said he wouldn't be asking for help if he was still fit.

"My wife and I can't take her to the hospital now because we will need to carry her to the vehicle and both my knees are weak," he said.

"We have hired a live-in house girl to help us look after our sickly mum.

"We need help from anyone who is willing to assist in providing our mother with a wheelchair.

"We are lucky we receive the $50 food voucher from Social Welfare Department monthly, which has helped us with food as I am no longer working."

Mr Singh lives with his wife Shanti Devi, 65, his mother and 41-year-old daughter, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis.

The family can be contacted on 8816525.








