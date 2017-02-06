Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Less waiting time

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, February 06, 2017

THE waiting hours at Labasa Hospital and surrounding health centres in Macuata has improved.

The usual two to three-hour wait at the General Outpatient Department has now improved to 20 minutes to one-hour for patients.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar described this as impressive.

"I have met and spoken with patients who have seen a vast change in our services and the waiting hours with some only spending 20 minutes in hospital," she said.

"This is a great achievement and I take my hat off to my medical team, the nurses and doctors and all those who have helped out.

"All in all, we are moving forward in the right direction and we need to see how best we can forge and counter challenges that can come along."

Transportation is another challenge Ms Akbar plans to address.

"We are reviewing our transportation fleet, but we are not expecting to get new vehicles," she said.

"We have a good fleet of vehicles and we need to see how we can best maintain it and use it well.

"We also need to have full time transport because of geographical location and the need to have transport for our rural outreach."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64100.6220
JPY 55.905852.9058
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough going
  2. Couple taken in by police
  3. Sawari in PNG prison
  4. Senior superintendents step up
  5. Fund invests $181m
  6. Ministry looks to cut costs
  7. Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar
  8. Less waiting time
  9. Family pleads for wheelchair
  10. Candlelight event for cancer fatalities in the West

Top Stories this Week

  1. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  2. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)