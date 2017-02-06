Less waiting time

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar (left) with Labasa Hospital superintendent Dr Jaoji Vulibeci during a tour. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE waiting hours at Labasa Hospital and surrounding health centres in Macuata has improved.

The usual two to three-hour wait at the General Outpatient Department has now improved to 20 minutes to one-hour for patients.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar described this as impressive.

"I have met and spoken with patients who have seen a vast change in our services and the waiting hours with some only spending 20 minutes in hospital," she said.

"This is a great achievement and I take my hat off to my medical team, the nurses and doctors and all those who have helped out.

"All in all, we are moving forward in the right direction and we need to see how best we can forge and counter challenges that can come along."

Transportation is another challenge Ms Akbar plans to address.

"We are reviewing our transportation fleet, but we are not expecting to get new vehicles," she said.

"We have a good fleet of vehicles and we need to see how we can best maintain it and use it well.

"We also need to have full time transport because of geographical location and the need to have transport for our rural outreach."