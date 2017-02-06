Fiji Time: 1:03 PM on Monday 6 February

$11k to Lifeline Fiji for suicide battle

Aqela Susu
Monday, February 06, 2017

PEOPLE should care about their own mental health and that of their loved ones and should not be defined by how they mask their emotions, says Fiji Motorcyclist Association patron Faiyaz Koya.

The Lands and Tourism Minister made these comments during the presentation of a $11,000 cheque by the association to Lifeline Fiji in Sigatoka yesterday.

He said the money was part of the association's commitment towards suicide prevention in the country.

"I would like to remind us all that having suicidal thoughts can happen to anyone, men included. One must understand that men are not defined by how strong they can be, by not showing emotions and not asking for help," he said.

"Last year, Lifeline Fiji through their crisis line, received 5687 calls from those who needed assistance, 80 per cent of which were male callers.

"These callers were facing difficulties and hardships, which were becoming overwhelming and unbearable at times."

Mr Koya said Fiji's suicide rate has topped the Pacific and was four times more than the road death toll.

"When compared with the same period last year, there were five suicide cases reported, but today we have seven. These figures indicate the increase of suicide cases in Fiji, thus the importance of working together as a community to prevent this social ill," Mr Koya said.

He has also urged individuals not to shy away from asking for help and shedding light on their problems.

The youngest victim, as of today, is an eight-year-old.








