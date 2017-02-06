Fiji Time: 1:04 PM on Monday 6 February

Sewer access tops forum discussion

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, February 06, 2017

ACCESS and availability of sewer lines were among key issues raised by municipal council heads during a presentation by the Water Authority of Fiji at the Local Government forum in Lautoka on Friday.

Representatives from the Ba Town Council said some commercial and residential areas earmarked for connection to sewer lines were as yet unconnected.

Similar comments were made by Sigatoka Town Council reps.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Tulsi Ram said sewer line works had been completed, but connections to the main had not been done in the town area.

Rakiraki Town Council CEO Rakesh Chandra said sewage treatment plant plans for Tavua and Rakiraki had not been made clear to administrators in both centres.

WAF CEO Opetaia Ravai said there were extension plans, however, work was being done according to scheduled plans and the availability of resources.

"We have a program of coverage extensions that will take time especially in built-up urban areas and also it depends on funding availability," he said.

"Construction will require the co-ordination with other service providers like the Fiji Roads Authority, Fiji Electricity Authority, Telecommunications Fiji Ltd and other stakeholders.

"Construction of pump stations and capacity improvements at the treatment plants is necessary."

The forum was held to discuss key issues affecting municipal councils.








