5667 litter notices

Monday, February 06, 2017

MUNICIPAL councils around the country issued a total of 5667 litter notices last year.

This was revealed by Local Government and Environment Minister Parveen Kumar during the Local Government forum in Lautoka.

"This is in addition to verbal notices," he said.

"This is an important part of mitigation and control over environmental degradation through littering. Hand-in-hand with anti-littering awareness programs, municipal councils can continue with their lead role in making a cleaner and greener Fiji."

Speaking at an awards ceremony to acknowledge outstanding work by municipal councils last week, Mr Kumar challenged special administrators and chief executive officers (CEOs) to make every effort to operate environmentally friendly organisations. "Let us make municipal councils in Fiji an exemplary in their responses to climate change," he said

Mr Kumar told this newspaper he was concerned that littering in the Western Division continued to be a major issue.

"Of the 5667 litter notices, more than 3000 were issued in Lautoka alone. We will be stepping up our efforts in 2017 to ensure this number is reduced," he said.








