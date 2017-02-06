Ministry looks to cut costs

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health will look at alternative options to reduce the cost of dialysis treatment.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said the cost of kidney treatment was too expensive for patients.

While the dialysis centre at Labasa Hospital charges patients $150 per treatment, the cost on Viti Levu is higher.

Ms Akbar said Government did not subsidise the cost of dialysis treatment.

"The treatment centre in Labasa Hospital is run by the board of visitors where we provide the premises and they charge patients $150 per treatment," she said.

"Government has not subsidised kidney dialysis, so we will look at other ways of helping patients meet the cost.

"This is an issue we need to discuss with the Kidney Foundation because it is an organisation, to identify other options of cutting down costs."

On this issue, Ms Akbar has urged all citizens to be serious about living healthy.

"It all trickles down to our lifestyle and fighting non communicable diseases (NCDs) to prevent such diseases as kidney," she said.

"This is a major concern and we can provide the services, do awareness programs in communities, but if the people are not serious then such things will happen."

According to its website, the Kidney Foundation of Fiji charges patients $250 per treatment session and the "Fiji Government subsidises patients who are referred through the national hospital".

It says it has treated 335 patients since 2008.