Fiji Time: 1:04 PM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Candlelight event for cancer fatalities in the West

Felix Chaudhary
Monday, February 06, 2017

STORIES were shared, tears were shed and candles were lit by survivors and the families of those who had lost the battle with cancer at Marine Drive in Lautoka on Saturday.

Western Cancer Relief Group chairperson Balavu Tora said the event was held to mark World Cancer Day, which was celebrated globally on February 4.

"It was our way of honouring the courageous women who had come through the battle and those who had lost the battle with an illness that affects all of us," she said.

"It was nice to hear stories from those who had overcome cancer and equally nice to hear from the families of those who had passed.

"I think it is important that we regularly hold events like this because there are so many women out there who feel that if they have cancer they are alone.

"Our message to them is that you are not alone, we are here for you and you can always find comfort and encouragement from our members."

More than 1200 people die from cancer each year in the country, according to the Health Ministry.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64100.6220
JPY 55.905852.9058
GBP 0.39210.3841
EUR 0.45510.4431
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 06th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough going
  2. Couple taken in by police
  3. Sawari in PNG prison
  4. Senior superintendents step up
  5. Fund invests $181m
  6. Ministry looks to cut costs
  7. Food served hot to Navua patients: Akbar
  8. Less waiting time
  9. Family pleads for wheelchair
  10. Candlelight event for cancer fatalities in the West

Top Stories this Week

  1. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  2. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  8. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)
  10. Man's claims under probe Tuesday (31 Jan)