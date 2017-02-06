Candlelight event for cancer fatalities in the West

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joana Raidriwa during the candlelight event at Marine Dr in Lautoka in remembrance of those who lost their lives to cancer. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

STORIES were shared, tears were shed and candles were lit by survivors and the families of those who had lost the battle with cancer at Marine Drive in Lautoka on Saturday.

Western Cancer Relief Group chairperson Balavu Tora said the event was held to mark World Cancer Day, which was celebrated globally on February 4.

"It was our way of honouring the courageous women who had come through the battle and those who had lost the battle with an illness that affects all of us," she said.

"It was nice to hear stories from those who had overcome cancer and equally nice to hear from the families of those who had passed.

"I think it is important that we regularly hold events like this because there are so many women out there who feel that if they have cancer they are alone.

"Our message to them is that you are not alone, we are here for you and you can always find comfort and encouragement from our members."

More than 1200 people die from cancer each year in the country, according to the Health Ministry.