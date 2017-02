/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joeli Lutumailagi tries to break the Samoan defence earlier in their pool game. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 6:52PM JOELI Lutumailagi will not play in the fifth place decider between Fiji and USA.

Coach Gareth Baber has named Nemani Nagusa, Kalione Nasosko and Samisoni Viriviri. Reserves: Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Nacanieli Labalaba, and Vatemo Ravouvou.

Russia meanwhile won the Trophy final beating France 26-0