Fiji Time: 4:15 AM on Monday 6 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

5687 calls received by Lifeline Fiji last year

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, February 05, 2017

Update: 6:48PM A TOTAL of 5687 calls was received by Lifeline Fiji through their helpline last year.

While speaking at a cheque hand over by the Fiji Motorcyclist Association (FMA) to Lifeline Fiji, Minister for Tourism, Industry and Trade, Faiyaz Koya confirmed these calls were from members of the public who needed assistance.

The association is working with Lifeline Fiji to provide awareness on suicide prevention in the country.

"About 80 per cent of which were male callers. These callers were facing difficulties and hardships which were becoming overwhelming and unbearable at times," Mr Koya said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough lessons
  2. Threat fails to ruffle party
  3. Rabuka returns from National Prayer Breakfast in US
  4. 20 toxic fish species
  5. Fiji out of cup contention
  6. Teacher wins Times promotion
  7. Lawyer not happy with treatment
  8. Brothers chosen to lead council
  9. Chandra vows to be neutral
  10. Driver on kill charge appears in special sitting

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  5. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  6. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  7. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  8. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)