5687 calls received by Lifeline Fiji last year

Update: 6:48PM A TOTAL of 5687 calls was received by Lifeline Fiji through their helpline last year.

While speaking at a cheque hand over by the Fiji Motorcyclist Association (FMA) to Lifeline Fiji, Minister for Tourism, Industry and Trade, Faiyaz Koya confirmed these calls were from members of the public who needed assistance.

The association is working with Lifeline Fiji to provide awareness on suicide prevention in the country.

"About 80 per cent of which were male callers. These callers were facing difficulties and hardships which were becoming overwhelming and unbearable at times," Mr Koya said.