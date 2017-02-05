Fiji Time: 4:15 AM on Monday 6 February

FRA to install new road signs

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, February 05, 2017

Update: 6:31PM NEW road signs and line marking will be installed along Grantham Road in Suva from tomorrow to improve safety for road users.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson said this is part of the Capital Safety Works program.

"The installation of signs will be conducted during the day and will not impact traffic and these works should be completed within two weeks," Mr Hutchinson said.

"On the other hand, the line markings will be conducted only at night after 10pm when there is minimal traffic so that the businesses in the area are not affected and is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday, weather permitting," he said.

Mr Hutchinson has urged motorists to drive with care and observe all road signs.








