+ Enlarge this image Ba�s Abu Zaid attacks against Suva during the Vodafone Premier League soccer at ANZ Stadium. Ba won 2-1. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:55PM DEFENDING Champion Ba started the Vodafone Premier League season on a high after beating Fiji Gold Suva 2-1 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Hosts Suva started well with a goal to Ravinesh Karan Singh but it was later equaled by Saula Waqa.

Ba applied a lot of pressure and Suva depended on the counter attacks with Setareki Hughes, Pita Rabo and Singh toiling hard upfront.

The scores were locked at 1-1 at half time.

Waqa scored with a shot in the start of the first half.