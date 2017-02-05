PACCOM dialogue meeting

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:33PM KEY civil society representatives from the Pacific will convene at Studio 6 in Suva from tomorrow as part of the Pacific CSO Organising Mechanism (PACCOM) dialogue.

The three-day meeting is focused on exploring ways to build and strengthen CSO's in the region, in organising to amplify the different human rights and social justice issues and concerns of the Pacific.

Guest speakers include the ambassador for the EU to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs and PACCOM working group members including, Fiji Women's Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh and Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality, Fiji Political Adviser Noelene Nabulivou.