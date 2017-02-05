Fiji Time: 5:38 PM on Sunday 5 February

Stepdad to know his fate tomorrow

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, February 05, 2017

Update: 5:26PM A MAN charged for raping his stepdaughter at a village in Rotuma will know his fate tomorrow when Justice Vinsent Perera will deliver his judgment on the case.

The 62-year-old who is charged with four counts of rape was standing trial before Justice Perera at the High Court in Suva last week.

The offence took place on various occasions between 2011 and 2015.

In his summing up last Friday, Justice Perera said the complainant in her evidence had said her stepfather would lock her in the house and she would not be allowed to go anywhere.

The complainant, he said, also stated in her evidence that her stepfather was treating her as his second wife.

However, he said the accused had denied all these allegations against him and said the complainant had made it up because he was being strict with her and was going to send her to Suva.








