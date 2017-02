/ Front page / News

Update: 5:07PM HEAVY rain is pouring in pockets across the Western Division.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has forecast showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure hovering over the country.

Weather director Ravind Kumar said flash flooding could occur in low lying areas.