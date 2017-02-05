Fiji Time: 5:38 PM on Sunday 5 February

Hard to beat

MAIKELI SERU
Sunday, February 05, 2017

Update: 5:01PM ARGENTINA coach Santiago Gomez Cora said Fiji was always hard to beat when they were in form.

This follows the Vodafone Fiji 7s team 19-10 win over his team in the semifinal for the fifth place finisher.

Fiji won 38-21, but played a catch up game.

"We had the game after scoring two early tries, but we allowed Fiji to play their game and they won in the end," Cora said.

 Fiji tries came from Jasa Veremalua, Kalione Nasoko (2), Alivereti Veitokani and Samisoni Viriviri.

Fiji plays USA in the fifth place final. USA beat Wales 19 - 10.








