Update: 4:28PM SUVA and Ba are locked at one all at half time at the Vodafone Premier League.

Suva's goal was scored by Ravnesh Karan Singh while Saula Waqa scored for Ba.

This is the first game for both teams and Ba is putting a lot of pressure on Suva.

The premier league is currently being played at the ANZ stadium in Suva.