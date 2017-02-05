$11k donation for suicide prevention

Update: 4:19PM A CHEQUE worth more than $11,000 was handed over today to the for Lifeline Fiji towards suicide prevention in our country.
Minister
for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya and Fiji
Motorcyclist Association member while handing over the cheque said the donation
is a significant milestone and their commitment towards suicide prevention Fiji
and the exciting journey ahead.
"The Fiji Motorcycling Association was formed to
raise awareness on safety for its members and a form of social camaraderie of
motorcyclists and their families in Fiji," Mr Koya said.
"However, with suicide claiming more lives and faster
than the road death toll, the Association saw the need to also create awareness
on suicide prevention, especially when in every 36 hours a Fijian attempts to take his or her
life
and the youngest being an 8-year-old," he said.
"And as an enthusiastic biker myself,
I am happy to participate in this good course and encourage all bikers to do
the same."