$11k donation for suicide prevention

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, February 05, 2017

Update: 4:19PM A CHEQUE worth more than $11,000 was handed over today to the for Lifeline Fiji towards suicide prevention in our country.

Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya and Fiji Motorcyclist Association member while handing over the cheque said the donation is a significant milestone and their commitment towards suicide prevention Fiji and the exciting journey ahead.

"The Fiji Motorcycling Association was formed to raise awareness on safety for its members and a form of social camaraderie of motorcyclists and their families in Fiji," Mr Koya said.

"However, with suicide claiming more lives and faster than the road death toll, the Association saw the need to also create awareness on suicide prevention, especially when in every 36 hours a Fijian attempts to take his or her life and the youngest being an 8-year-old," he said.

"And as an enthusiastic biker myself, I am happy to participate in this good course and encourage all bikers to do the same."








