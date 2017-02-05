Police prosecutors meet to dicuss challenges

Update: 3:35PM A MEETING by senior police prosecutors to discuss challenges faced by prosecutors throughout the divisions was held last week.
In opening
the meeting Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said he valued
the work of his prosecutors as they were the last line of defence and
shouldered a lot of responsibilities.
"Your role as
prosecutors at times can be underappreciated and the burden placed on you to
ensure the hard work put in by investigators does not go down the drain, is a
lot to shoulder," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.
"You might
argue that you can only do your work with what has been given to you by the
investigators and I agree so you must use this meeting to learn from the past
and pave a way for a better future," he said.