Police prosecutors meet to dicuss challenges

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho with the Divisional Prosecution Officers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:35PM A MEETING by senior police prosecutors to discuss challenges faced by prosecutors throughout the divisions was held last week.

In opening the meeting Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said he valued the work of his prosecutors as they were the last line of defence and shouldered a lot of responsibilities.

"Your role as prosecutors at times can be underappreciated and the burden placed on you to ensure the hard work put in by investigators does not go down the drain, is a lot to shoulder," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"You might argue that you can only do your work with what has been given to you by the investigators and I agree so you must use this meeting to learn from the past and pave a way for a better future," he said.