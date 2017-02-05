New appointments in police force

Update: 3:28PM THERE have been two new appointments within the hierarchy of the Fiji Police Force.
Deputy Divisional
Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Singh has been
appointed as the new Divisional Police Commander East taking over from Senior
Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maretino Qiolevu.
SSP Qiolevu
now takes up the post of Director of Operations taking over from SSP Tito Elo
who has taken pre-retirement leave.
Chief of
Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Turdavu said the onus
was on the two to maintain the momentum of work conducted by their predecessor.
"When an
appointment is made, the decision is a reflection of the Commissioner?s trust
place in you that you are capable of doing the work," ACP Tudravu said.