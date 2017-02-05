Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Sunday 5 February

New appointments in police force

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, February 05, 2017

Update: 3:28PM THERE have been two new appointments within the hierarchy of the Fiji Police Force.

Deputy Divisional Police Commander Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Singh has been appointed as the new Divisional Police Commander East taking over from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maretino Qiolevu. 

SSP Qiolevu now takes up the post of Director of Operations taking over from SSP Tito Elo who has taken pre-retirement leave.

Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Turdavu said the onus was on the two to maintain the momentum of work conducted by their predecessor.

"When an appointment is made, the decision is a reflection of the Commissioner?s trust place in you that you are capable of doing the work," ACP Tudravu said.








