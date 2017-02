/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jasa Veremalua looks for a way to get past New Zealand's DJ Forbes during their Cup quarter final match of the Sydney 7s tournament at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:27PM A DISAPPOINTING end to Fiji's campaign in the cup competition of the Sydney leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

The Vodafone Fiji 7s team lost 21 -24 to New Zealand.

The Kiwis struck first through Iopu Iopu Aso before Fiji replied through tries to Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Kalione Nasoko (2).

Nasoko and Vatemo Ravouvou were sin binned.

Baber said they would regroup and improve for the next leg.