Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Sunday 5 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dialysis treatment costly: Akbar

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Sunday, February 05, 2017

Update: 1:18PM MINISTER for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar will discuss options with stakeholders to help reduce the cost of dialysis treatment.

She said the cost of a dialysis treatment was too costly for patients.

"I will meet with the Kidney Foundation to discuss possible options of reducing the cost because it involves a lot of money for kidney patients," she said.

"The cost at Labasa Hospital is $150 per session but it remains higher in Viti Levu so we will discuss some way of helping ease the cost on patients."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough lessons
  2. Threat fails to ruffle party
  3. Rabuka returns from National Prayer Breakfast in US
  4. 20 toxic fish species
  5. Teacher wins Times promotion
  6. Fiji out of cup contention
  7. Lawyer not happy with treatment
  8. Chandra vows to be neutral
  9. Brothers chosen to lead council
  10. Driver on kill charge appears in special sitting

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  5. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  8. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)