Dialysis treatment costly: Akbar

Update: 1:18PM MINISTER for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar will discuss options with stakeholders to help reduce the cost of dialysis treatment.

She said the cost of a dialysis treatment was too costly for patients.

"I will meet with the Kidney Foundation to discuss possible options of reducing the cost because it involves a lot of money for kidney patients," she said.

"The cost at Labasa Hospital is $150 per session but it remains higher in Viti Levu so we will discuss some way of helping ease the cost on patients."