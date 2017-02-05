Dialysis treatment costly: Akbar

Update: 1:18PM MINISTER for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar will discuss options with stakeholders to help reduce the cost of dialysis treatment.
She said
the cost of a dialysis treatment was too costly for patients.
"I will
meet with the Kidney Foundation to discuss possible options of reducing the
cost because it involves a lot of money for kidney patients," she said.
"The cost at Labasa Hospital is $150 per session but it remains higher in Viti Levu so we
will discuss some way of helping ease the cost on patients."