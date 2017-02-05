Flying science lab in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NASA's Dc-8, a flying science laboratory will land at Nadi International Airport today. Picture: SUPPLIED/FLICKR.COM

Update: 11:46AM NASA'S Atmospheric Tomography Mission (AToM) is in the country for a visit.

The flying science laboratory which arrived yesterday is host to a group of scientists and technicians who are travelling around the world aboard NASA's DC-8 aircraft to study the impact of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere using airborne instruments analyzing atmospheric chemistry.

The NASA DC-8-72 is a four-engine jet transport aircraft that has been significantly modified to support the agency's Airborne Science mission.

Built in 1969 and acquired by NASA in 1985, the aircraft is 157 feet long with a 148-foot wingspan.

It has a range of 5,400 nautical miles and can fly at altitudes from 1,000 to 42,000 feet for up to 12 hours.

It is expected to be in the country until Monday, February 6.