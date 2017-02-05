Flying science lab in Fiji

Update: 11:46AM NASA'S Atmospheric Tomography Mission (AToM) is in the country for a visit.
The flying
science laboratory which arrived yesterday is host to a group of scientists and technicians who are
travelling around the world aboard NASA's DC-8 aircraft to study the impact of
greenhouse gases in the atmosphere using airborne instruments analyzing
atmospheric chemistry.
The NASA
DC-8-72 is a four-engine jet transport aircraft that has been significantly
modified to support the agency's Airborne Science mission.
Built in
1969 and acquired by NASA in 1985, the aircraft is 157 feet long with a
148-foot wingspan.
It has a range
of 5,400 nautical miles and can fly at altitudes from 1,000 to 42,000 feet for
up to 12 hours.
It is expected to be in the country until Monday, February 6.