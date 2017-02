/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Alivereti Veitokani races away from the Wales defence. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 11:00AM THE Fiji 7s team will play New Zealand in the second Cup quarterfinal of the Sydney 7s in Australia at 1:20pm (Fiji time) today.

They finished runners-up in pool B yesterday after wins over Samoa (40-0) and France 31-7.

Emosi Mulevoro is out because of a hamstring injury.

Other quarters: England vs Argentina at 12.58pm, USA vs South Africa and Wales vs hosts Australia at 2.42pm.

More in the Fiji Times tomorrow.